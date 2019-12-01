News

N. Idaho DUI task force arrests drunk drivers, rewards sober ones

Posted: Dec 01, 2019 10:11 AM PST

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 02:12 PM PST

Officers on the North Idaho DUI Task Force were busy looking for impaired drivers this holiday weekend. Unfortunately, they came across several. 

A breathalyzer test showed the man in the above video had a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit. 

Throughout the weekend, the task force arrested multiple other drivers for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Officers also found marijuana and a meth pipe in one car. 

But the task force wasn't just out to punish those driving impaired. Officers also made a point to reward those who found a safe way home.

Drivers who made minor traffic violations, such as failing to signal, were pulled over and given reminders. When they discerned that designated drivers were driving their inebriated friends home, officers gave them gift cards, donated by Anchored Coffee.

An Idaho State Police trooper gave a gift card to a local coffee shop to one group with a designated driver. 

The North Idaho DUI Task Force, based in Kootenai County, was formed in 2019 and is made up of six law enforcement agencies, all with the goal of reducing DUI accidents and deaths. Agencies include Spirit Lake Police Department, Coeur d'Alene Police, Rathdrum Police, Post Falls Police, the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police.

