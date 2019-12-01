N. Idaho DUI task force arrests drunk drivers, rewards sober ones

Officers on the North Idaho DUI Task Force were busy looking for impaired drivers this holiday weekend. Unfortunately, they came across several.

Out on evaluations with a suspected DUI driver at State Line. Trouble maintaining balance through the walk and turn test is an indication of impairment. #NIDUITaskForceVRA #BorderToBorderNW pic.twitter.com/oCxvHLIQRl — North Idaho DUI Task Force (@DuiIdaho) December 1, 2019

A breathalyzer test showed the man in the above video had a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit.

UPDATE: A .154 and finally a .164 on the 4th try shows the gentleman struggling with the walk and turn test from earlier was nearly twice the legal limit.

Another impaired driver removed from the roadways tonight. #NIDUITaskForceVRA #BorderToBorderNW pic.twitter.com/TxTzMSHArE — North Idaho DUI Task Force (@DuiIdaho) December 1, 2019

Throughout the weekend, the task force arrested multiple other drivers for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Officers also found marijuana and a meth pipe in one car.

But the task force wasn't just out to punish those driving impaired. Officers also made a point to reward those who found a safe way home.

Drivers who made minor traffic violations, such as failing to signal, were pulled over and given reminders. When they discerned that designated drivers were driving their inebriated friends home, officers gave them gift cards, donated by Anchored Coffee.

An Idaho State Police trooper gave a gift card to a local coffee shop to one group with a designated driver.

Caught in the act-of driving sober! The #NIDUITaskForce isn't only looking for the bad, were also looking to reward the good! This ISP trooper is handing out a free coffee card from @Anchoredcoffee for making the wise choice to have a designated driver tonight#NIDUITaskForceVRA pic.twitter.com/8GDk8mzlES — North Idaho DUI Task Force (@DuiIdaho) December 1, 2019

The North Idaho DUI Task Force, based in Kootenai County, was formed in 2019 and is made up of six law enforcement agencies, all with the goal of reducing DUI accidents and deaths. Agencies include Spirit Lake Police Department, Coeur d'Alene Police, Rathdrum Police, Post Falls Police, the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police.