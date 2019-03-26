Musicians wanted for Riverfront Eats and Park Bench Music Series

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Love singing or playing an instrument? Apply to be part of Riverfront Park's Riverfront Eats and Park Bench Music Series!

Spokane Riverfront Park is looking for talented musicians to be a part of their two events.

There are no fees to apply and successful candidates will be given a stipend.

Applications must be submitted online by Friday, April 5

Riverfront Eats runs Tuesdays from 11-2 p.m. throughout June, July and August in Riverfront Spokane. Artists for this event are requested to perform at least two 80 minute sets for their performance date.

Park Bench Music Series takes place on Fridays from 6-8 p.m. at the Park Bench Cafe in Manito Park. This series will run from June-August as well.

The deadline for applications is Friday, April 5. Interested musicians can find the application here.

