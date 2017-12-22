Murder suspect held on $1 million bail

SPOKANE, Wash. - Charged killer Nicholas L. Holden made his first appearance in Superior Court Thursday. Holden is facing a second degree murder charge for the death of his girlfriend, Tina Stewart. Tina was found unconscious at a home in Newman Lake. Court documents say the two had gotten into an argument the night before, that turned physical, and when both fell asleep. Stewart never woke up.

In court, Tina's family showed up wearing purple shirts showing Tina's picture, saying their goal is to share her story, and stand up against domestic violence.

“So far after sharing Tina's story and talking about domestic violence, we've been able to save three women,” said Stephanie Bailey, a family member.

Her family, who is trying to turn their tragedy into public awareness, explained how each of those three women were given the strength to leave their abusers after hearing Tina's story.

Holden's bail will remain at $1 million.

Holden will be back in court in January, to enter a formal plea.

