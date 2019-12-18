Multiple vehicles crash along US-2, northeast of Bonner's Ferry
BONNER'S FERRY, Idaho - A multiple-vehicle crash on US-2 northeast of Bonner's Ferry is prompting Idaho State Police to encourage alternate travel routes.
It is currently unknown if lanes are blocked, but Idaho State Police are responding to the crash.
The Idaho State Police is responding to a multiple vehicle crash on US2 at MP 66.5, northeast of Bonners Ferry. Please consider alternate travel routes.— Idaho State Police (@ispdistrict1) December 18, 2019
Direct questions to the ISP District 1 Office; a full press release will follow.
This is a developing story.
