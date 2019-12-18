News

Multiple vehicles crash along US-2, northeast of Bonner's Ferry

BONNER'S FERRY, Idaho - A multiple-vehicle crash on US-2 northeast of Bonner's Ferry is prompting Idaho State Police to encourage alternate travel routes.

It is currently unknown if lanes are blocked, but Idaho State Police are responding to the crash.

 

 

This is a developing story.

