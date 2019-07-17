Multiple train cars derail near Sprague and Havana
SPOKANE, Wash. - Six Union Pacific train cars derailed near Sprague and Havana late Tuesday evening.
Tim McMahan, a spokesman for Union Pacific, said the train cars derailed at 10:40 p.m. inside the Spokane Yard.
They've been trying to lift this circular car. Each time they try though, it's quickly put right back down. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/K10CQzFKao— Caroline Flynn (@CarolineF_KXLY) July 17, 2019
No one was injured and the main line was not affected.
McMahan said the cause of the derailment is under investigation.
