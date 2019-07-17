News

Multiple train cars derail near Sprague and Havana

By:

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 08:10 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 08:29 AM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - Six Union Pacific train cars derailed near Sprague and Havana  late Tuesday evening. 

Tim McMahan, a spokesman for Union Pacific, said the train cars derailed at 10:40 p.m. inside the Spokane Yard. 

No one was injured and the main line was not affected. 

McMahan said the cause of the derailment is under investigation. 

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS