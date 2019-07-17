Multiple train cars derail near Sprague and Havana

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Six train cars derailed near Sprague and Havana. No one was hurt.

Six train cars derailed near Sprague and Havana. No one was hurt.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Six Union Pacific train cars derailed near Sprague and Havana late Tuesday evening.

Tim McMahan, a spokesman for Union Pacific, said the train cars derailed at 10:40 p.m. inside the Spokane Yard.

They've been trying to lift this circular car. Each time they try though, it's quickly put right back down. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/K10CQzFKao — Caroline Flynn (@CarolineF_KXLY) July 17, 2019

No one was injured and the main line was not affected.

McMahan said the cause of the derailment is under investigation.