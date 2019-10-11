All lanes of I-90 re-open following multiple car crashes near Stateline

WSDOT

STATELINE, Idaho - All eastbound and westbound lanes of I-90 have re-opened following multiple crashes just two miles west of Post Falls on Thursday, the Washington State Department of Transportation said.

Both lanes have now cleared but responders are still on the shoulder. Please use caution through the area. https://t.co/y8MVB85K0W — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) October 10, 2019

Washington State Patrol initially responded to the crash, which had slowed traffic going both directions.

The conditions of the drivers are not known at this time.

Drivers are still asked to use caution when traveling through the area.