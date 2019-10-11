News

All lanes of I-90 re-open following multiple car crashes near Stateline

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 04:44 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 05:48 PM PDT

STATELINE, Idaho - All eastbound and westbound lanes of I-90 have re-opened following multiple crashes just two miles west of Post Falls on Thursday, the Washington State Department of Transportation said. 

Washington State Patrol initially responded to the crash, which had slowed traffic going both directions.

The conditions of the drivers are not known at this time. 

Drivers are still asked to use caution when traveling through the area.

  

