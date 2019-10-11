All lanes of I-90 re-open following multiple car crashes near Stateline
STATELINE, Idaho - All eastbound and westbound lanes of I-90 have re-opened following multiple crashes just two miles west of Post Falls on Thursday, the Washington State Department of Transportation said.
Both lanes have now cleared but responders are still on the shoulder. Please use caution through the area. https://t.co/y8MVB85K0W— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) October 10, 2019
Washington State Patrol initially responded to the crash, which had slowed traffic going both directions.
The conditions of the drivers are not known at this time.
Drivers are still asked to use caution when traveling through the area.
I-90 westbound is no longer being detoured off the freeway as the right lane has been cleared. There are still emergency vehicles in the left lane which continues to be blocked and a semi in the right shoulder. Please use caution as they work to clear the scene and expect delays. pic.twitter.com/ppCvAVZrlk— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) October 10, 2019
Previous Story
Grab the sunglasses, but you'll still need a thick coat
Next Story
Here are the news stories to know while you start your Friday
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Woodward declines invitation to Spokane Alliance candidate forum
- Spokane to Mount Spokane bus service returns
- Another unseasonably cold day tomorrow
- Crews at scene of house fire near Longfellow Elementary
- Astronaut, Gonzaga Prep alum Anne McClain encourages students to chase their biggest dreams
- 'We've been through ice storm, wind storm and now the snowstorm': Work load grows for arborists