MultiCare INW donates $1M to Hooptown USA for new basketball court

Posted: Jun 29, 2019 02:40 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 05:54 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - Amid the excitment on the courts, MultiCare announced Saturday a $1 million donation to Hooptown USA.

The donation will help to build a brand new, state of the art basketball court right at Riverfront Park. 

Along with the donation, MultiCare announced a 10-year partnership with Hooptown USA, a relationship that will propel Spokane into a complete Hooptown identity.  

 

 

