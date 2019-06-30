MultiCare INW donates $1M to Hooptown USA for new basketball court

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Amid the excitment on the courts, MultiCare announced Saturday a $1 million donation to Hooptown USA.

The donation will help to build a brand new, state of the art basketball court right at Riverfront Park.

Along with the donation, MultiCare announced a 10-year partnership with Hooptown USA, a relationship that will propel Spokane into a complete Hooptown identity.

.@SpokaneHoopfest and @MultiCareINW announce 10-year partnership with $1 million donation to embrace Spokane as Hooptown, USA.



They say plan is to give Spokane a complete Hooptown identity with plans to build state of the set basketball court right at Riverfront Park. pic.twitter.com/zOxe8wopM6 — Maher Kawash (@MaherKXLY) June 29, 2019

