Multi-agency operation leads to arrest of 62 violent offenders

SPOKANE, Wash. - A multi-agency operation led to the arrest of 62 violent offenders in Grant, Chelan, and Douglas counties over the course of ten days.

Operation Hopscotch, coordinated by the United States Marshal Service, involved the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force, U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Border Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Moses Lake Police Department, Wenatchee Police Department and East Wenatchee Police Department.

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, the operation's purpose was to locate and arrest sex offenders and other violent offenders with outstanding active arrest warrants. The operation also led to the apprehension of fugitives based on arrest warrants issued from California and Idaho, as well as the arrests of offenders located in Arizona and Texas.

Officers seized approximately 180 grams of methamphetamine and $2,000 in counterfeit U.S. currency during the operation.