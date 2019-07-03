Mud slides cause road closures in Chelan County
Flash flooding has continued to block roads in Chelan County.
According to a tweet by Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant, a mud slide blocked State Route 97A near mile post 220 on Tuesday.
Beware of another area of mud slides due to flash flooding - SR97A MP220 about 5-6 miles north of Entiat in Chelan County. A big Thank You to a citizen for taking these photos. Slow down or avoid area if you can. pic.twitter.com/ylxTtfq32r— Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) July 2, 2019
