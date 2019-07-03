News

Mud slides cause road closures in Chelan County

By:

Posted: Jul 02, 2019 05:31 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 05:36 PM PDT

Flash flooding has continued to block roads in Chelan County. 

According to a tweet by Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant, a mud slide blocked State Route 97A near mile post 220 on Tuesday. 

 

 

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from 4 News Now. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS