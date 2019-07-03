Mud slides cause road closures in Chelan County

Washington State Patrol

Flash flooding has continued to block roads in Chelan County.

According to a tweet by Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant, a mud slide blocked State Route 97A near mile post 220 on Tuesday.

Beware of another area of mud slides due to flash flooding - SR97A MP220 about 5-6 miles north of Entiat in Chelan County. A big Thank You to a citizen for taking these photos. Slow down or avoid area if you can. pic.twitter.com/ylxTtfq32r — Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) July 2, 2019

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from 4 News Now. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.