MT company hosts free event Friday to educate Spokane about loose leaf tea

LAKE MISSOULA TEA COMPANY

SPOKANE, Wash. - A Montana tea company will host a tea tasting and presentation Friday night to share their love of tea and sustainability with Spokane.

Lake Missoula Tea Co. formed a partnership with Caffe Affogato, in the Saranac Commons building, to put on the event.

Attendees can expect to learn about the virtues of loose leaf tea and how it has helped sustain the peoples, cultures, and environments of Asia, according to Lake Missoula Tea Co. Owner Jake Kreilick.

Kreilick, his wife and staff have traveled across the globe to find the sources for their tea and ensure they come from sustainable, responsible places and people.

Friday's event is at 6 p.m. at Caffe Affogato. The address is 19 W. Main Street, in downtown Spokane. This tea tasting and presentation is free to all.

Lake Missoula Tea Co. has a tasting room in downtown Missoula, Mt.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.