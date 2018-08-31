News

Mr. Peanut arrives in Spokane

Posted: Aug 31, 2018 11:47 AM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - Mr. Peanut has arrived in Spokane!

His ride is 26 feet long, weighs 3 million peanuts, and "rides as smooth as peanut butter."

The crew calls themselves the Peanutters, and help to spread smiles across the country. 

Three recent college graduates are driving the nutmobile across the country, and you could join them!

You can apply to be a Peanutter here.

The nutmobile will also make an appearance at the Spokane County Fair, where people can sample products and meet the crew.

