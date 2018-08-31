Mr. Peanut arrives in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - Mr. Peanut has arrived in Spokane!

His ride is 26 feet long, weighs 3 million peanuts, and "rides as smooth as peanut butter."

The crew calls themselves the Peanutters, and help to spread smiles across the country.

Three recent college graduates are driving the nutmobile across the country, and you could join them!

You can apply to be a Peanutter here.

🥜I can confirm that Mr. Peanut is in Spokane! He says this ride is as smooth as peanut butter, and it weighs 3 million peanuts! You can see it for yourself at the Spokane County fair. #kxly 🥜 pic.twitter.com/GkSPCDLG6F — Kyle Simchuk (@KyleKXLY) August 31, 2018

The nutmobile will also make an appearance at the Spokane County Fair, where people can sample products and meet the crew.