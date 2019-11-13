Move over Kentucky! You can find great whiskey in Washington, too

SPOKANE, Wash. - Kentucky and Tennessee are not the only places you can find good whiskey.

The good ol' Evergreen state just got a nod in Livability.com's list of unexpected regions producing great whiskey.

The article attributes Washington's distillery revival to Eastern Washington and specifically shouts out Spokane-based distillery Dry Fly.

Dry Fly, which began operations in 2007, uses all local ingredients. The distillery prides itself on its "farm to bottle" spirits and has been acknowledged with awards from across the globe.

Though Dry Fly is often acknowledged for its whiskey, it also offers gin and vodka. The distillery also recently rolled out their "cans on the fly;" a collection of ready-to drink craft cocktails including Moscow mules, spicy lemonades and the classic gin and tonic.

Dry Fly's tasting room is located on E. Trent Ave and housed in the same building as NoLi Brewhouse. To learn more about the distillery, click here.

RELATED: Made in the Northwest: Dry Fly Distilling

RELATED: Spokane distillery releasing new canned cocktails