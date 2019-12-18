Mountain conditions are finally looking up!

Schweitzer Mountain Resort

A cold weather system is moving toward the Inland Northwest this week – while it may complicate morning commutes, folks on the local mountains are jumping for joy!

The mountain resorts have finally opened, with 49 Degrees North opening December 20.

For Mt. Spokane, they celebrated their opening day on Friday. They currently have three lifts and 15 trails open, with temperatures hanging right around freezing. They have not reported any snowfall since they opened, but the snow on the mountain has accumulated and been machine-groomed.

Lookout Pass is seeing good conditions, too, with low winds and around 20-degree temps keeping their snow on the mountain. Snow depth is currently around 15 inches at the base and 22 at the summit. They have 26 trails open.

Silver Mountain not seen recent snowfall, either, but they they have steady snow. They have four lifts and 26 trails open, and are still in the process of machine-grooming the runs. Right now, they are sitting at 18 inches of snow mid-mountain and 24 inches at the summit.

49 Degrees North has not opened yet, but as of December 18 they have seen overnight snowfall, and are preparing to open this Friday. Conditions, at least, are pleasant – with cold temps, low winds and good visibility. It is just a matter of time!

Schweitzer received overnight snow, and is looking nice with 28 inches of snow mid-mountain, 34 on the summit and 17 on the lower mountain. Temps are chilly and conducive for snow accumulation. They have five lifts and 34 runs open.