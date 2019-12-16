Mount St. Helens exhibit coming to the MAC ahead of 40th anniversary of eruption
SPOKANE, Wash. - Do you remember where you were when Mount St. Helens blew?
A new exhibit debuting at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture invites families to recall their own stories as they peruse film, photography and recordings from that eventful day nearly 40 years ago.
"Mt. St. Helens Critical Memory 40 Years Later" commemorates the 40th anniversary of the May 18, 1980 eruption and offers visitors first-hand accounts of the event.
The new exhibit opens December 21.
RELATED: You can see some of Norman Rockwell's most prized work without leaving Spokane
RELATED: The MAC announces exhibitions for the 2019-20 season
RELATED: Spokane Public Library now offering day passes to the MAC
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Lori Feagan announces campaign to run against Rep. Matt Shea in 2020
- Liberty Lake Sewer and Water District fields public comments, concerns on November boil advisory
- #happylife: there's still time to shop the Christmas Bureau
- City of Post Falls looking for snow shoveling volunteers
- High carbon monoxide levels force evacuation at East Central apartment building
- Mount St. Helens exhibit coming to the MAC ahead of 40th anniversary of eruption