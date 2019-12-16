Mount St. Helens exhibit coming to the MAC ahead of 40th anniversary of eruption

Keith and Dorothy Stoffel Mount St. Helens erupted in May 1980.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Do you remember where you were when Mount St. Helens blew?

A new exhibit debuting at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture invites families to recall their own stories as they peruse film, photography and recordings from that eventful day nearly 40 years ago.

"Mt. St. Helens Critical Memory 40 Years Later" commemorates the 40th anniversary of the May 18, 1980 eruption and offers visitors first-hand accounts of the event.

The new exhibit opens December 21.

