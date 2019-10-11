Mount Spokane Ski and Snowboard Park introduces KANtasy Tubing

Maddy Baker

SPOKANE, Wash. - Experience tubing under the stars on Mount Spokane as the tubing hill will be covered with colorful lights and blasting tunes that will leave you dancing down the mountain.

Mount Spokane Ski and Snowboard Park will be hosting the night tubing event every Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. through 8 p.m. KANtasy Tubing will begin on Friday, December 20 and run through to Saturday, January 25.

Two sessions will be available for guests starting at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

For only $20 per person, guests can slide down the hill, roast marshmallows around the campfire and enjoy a snack or beverage in Lodge 1.

Private tubing events are also available for guests who want to schedule a KANtasy night made just for them and their friends!

To schedule your private KANtasy night or get more information, call Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park at (509) 238-2220.