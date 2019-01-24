Mount Spokane sees big powder day

SPOKANE, Wash. - Last night's snow made for a big powder day Wednesday at Mount Spokane, which saw 11 and a half inches of fresh snow overnight. Skiers and snowboarders took to the mountain on a day which saw not only the best conditions of the season, but of the last three years, said general manager Brad McQuarry.

"You know, this season's been hit and miss -- there's been you know, warming trends and we'll get the R-word, rain -- we've had a couple days like that. It's been tough," said McQuarry. "But days like this are primo skiing."

Snowboarders like Jon Hodge were met with clear skies, low winds and no rain. Those were the conditions he'd been waiting for all season.

"We just haven't had a lot of good snow days, so it's just been kind of not many powder days like this where it's a bluebird day," he said, on his second visit to Mount Spokane this season. "It's been like, a real hootenanny, so there's been a lot of hootin' and hollerin' and lots of powder, so it's been good."

The fresh powder gave Hodge and hundreds of others the excuse to check out Mount Spokane's new triple chairlift, 279 new acres of scenic terrain, 79 acres of groomed trails, and seven new runs.

"[We're] just kind of riding all of the mountain," Hodge said. "[Spending] as much time riding today as we can."

Mount Spokane is open for night skiing Wednesday through Saturday from 3:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.