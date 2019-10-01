Mount Spokane could open early this year if the autumn snowfall continues

SPOKANE, Wash. - Mount Spokane is considering kicking off the ski season earlier, based on the snowy, frigid conditions sweeping across the Inland Northwest early this fall.

“Yes, crazy amount of snow for this time of year,” says Brad McQuarrie, General Manager of Mount Spokane Ski and Snowboard Park, “If we thought it would keep coming, we would open soon, but I think we will see a warming trend this week, and most likely get back to average weather.”

McQuarrie says it is a blast to hear all the excitement in the community, and that his phone is ringing off the hook.

Currently, they are waiting for a potential warming trend midway through the week before they move forward with plans to open the mountain early.

According to the National Weather Service, the Inland Northwest still has not seen the coldest of these wintry conditions yet. Below-freezing temperatures are forecasted into Monday night, before becoming more moderate as the week rolls on.