Motorcyclist killed in East Spokane crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man died when he crashed his motorcycle in East Spokane on Tuesday, a spokesperson with the Spokane Fire Department said.
According to Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer, a motorcyclist in his mid 30s crashed on E. Ferry Ave, just West of Haven St.
Police said he was speeding when the crash took place.
The road was blocked while emergency personnel investigated, but re-opened on Tuesday.
A man in his mid 30s was killed in a motorcycle crash near N Altamont & E Ferry. Police say speed was a factor. Witnesses tried cpr but were unsuccessful. #4NewsNow pic.twitter.com/0GrhpxlIhX— Kyle Simchuk (@KyleKXLY) October 2, 2019
