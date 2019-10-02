Motorcyclist killed in East Spokane crash

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - A man died when he crashed his motorcycle in East Spokane on Tuesday, a spokesperson with the Spokane Fire Department said.

According to Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer, a motorcyclist in his mid 30s crashed on E. Ferry Ave, just West of Haven St.

Police said he was speeding when the crash took place.

The road was blocked while emergency personnel investigated, but re-opened on Tuesday.