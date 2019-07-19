Motorcyclist dies while swerving to avoid turkeys near Rathdrum

RATHDRUM, Idaho - Idaho State Police responded to a fatal crash on Thursday near Rathdrum, when a motorcyclist swerved to avoid a flock of turkeys and collided with an oncoming car.

According to ISP, 52-year-old David L Bedford was driving his 2008 Harley Davidson westbound on SH53 when he swerved to avoid the turkeys in the road.

According to a statement by police, Bedford lost control of his motorcycle and collided with a tractor trailer, driven by 28-year-old Nathan Fischer. Bedford died at the scene.

The road was blocked for some time while ISP investigated the crash.