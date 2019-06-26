Motorcyclist dead in fatal crash near Kittitas

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

KITTITAS, Wash. -

A man died in a motorcycle crash just outside of Kittitas on Tuesday.

According to Washington State Patrol, 49-year-old Christopher Sargent was driving westbound on I-90 when his motorcycle drove off the roadway.

Sargent was ejected from his motorcycle, coming to rest in the median near milepost 126. He was reported dead at the scene.



Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.