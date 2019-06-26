Motorcyclist dead in fatal crash near Kittitas
KITTITAS, Wash. -
A man died in a motorcycle crash just outside of Kittitas on Tuesday.
According to Washington State Patrol, 49-year-old Christopher Sargent was driving westbound on I-90 when his motorcycle drove off the roadway.
Sargent was ejected from his motorcycle, coming to rest in the median near milepost 126. He was reported dead at the scene.
