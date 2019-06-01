Motorcyclist arrested for reckless driving in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a motorcyclist Friday for reckless driving and initiating several pursuits with law enforcement over the course of several weeks.

Robert Gwinn, 38, was arrested near Moses Lake. He had a prior warrant for eluding police, including one chase where deputies called off the pursuit for the safety of the community. Gwinn had entered the city, a report said, and was driving rechlessly.

Deputies searched for Gwinn and found him in Cascade Valley. He once again tried to elude law enforcement, but lost control of his motorcycle and took off on foot. He was taken into custody a short time later.

“A great deal of thanks is owed to community members who called in numerous tips,” said Sheriff Tom Jones.

“Innocent people were in danger just being in this suspect’s path, including our own law enforcement officers. I am very pleased with this arrest. Great job, all, for identifying the suspect leading to the successful arrest with no one getting hurt.”

