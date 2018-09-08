Motorcycles, UTV stolen from trailer in Orofino
OROFINO, Idaho - The Clearwater County Sheriff's Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a stolen trailer carrying motorcycles, a UTV, and chainsaws.
Between 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, and 5 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, thieves removed two KTM motorcycles, a Polaris UTV, and two Stihl chainsaws from a barn at 361 Deer Creek Rd. in Orofino.
Anyone who may have seen a vehicle pulling a trailer on Deer Creek Rd., or who may have information related to the crime, is asked to Clearwater County Sheriff's Office at (208) 474-4521.
