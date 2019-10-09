Mother returns frozen beef her son stole from Soap Lake restaurant, police say

Soap Lake Police Department Austin Rogers was arrested for allegedly stealing frozen beef from a Soap Lake restaurant.

Soap Lake Police Department Austin Rogers was arrested for allegedly stealing frozen beef from a Soap Lake restaurant.

SOAP LAKE, Wash. - A man was arrested for stealing frozen beef from a Soap Lake restaurant, but not until his mother returned the meat to the police department .

Someone called the Soap Lake Police Department to report boxes of frozen beef falling from the back of a pickup truck.

Just as a sergeant began to respond to the call, a second call came in and indicated there was a burglary at the Del Red Pub. What was missing? Frozen beef.

The caller told police about a disruptive man who entered the restaurant around closing time. Police then put two and two together and determined the suspect was possibly involved in a previous theft at the same location.

Police tracked down the suspect, identified as Austin Rogers, at his apartment. Rogers did not want police to enter and denied knowing anything about the crime.

But, Rogers’ mom also lives in the apartment.

"Subsequently, mother was advised of what had possibly taken place, and as all mothers do, spoke to her son with that motherly tone,” the police department wrote in a Facebook post.

A few minutes later, Rogers’ mother came out of the apartment with Del Red’s frozen beef in hand.

Rogers was ultimately taken into custody and booked into jail on a second degree burglary charge, among others.

“Reminder to all, it doesn’t matter how old or big you may be, don’t ever embarrass your mother. It never ends well!” the police department said.