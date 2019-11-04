Moses Lake School District welcomes a new therapy dog

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Moses Lake School District wants to introduce everyone to Brodi, the most popular guy at Chief Moses Middle School.

The only catch is that Brodi is a dog.

Registered through Bright and Beautiful Therapy Dogs and AKC Therapy Dog Advanced, it is no wonder that he gets along so well with everyone.

According to the School District, he helps students at Chief Moses by being a cuddly dog, but also volunteers at the Confluence nursing home nearby.

It was not all fun and games for him, however.

Being a therapy dog means weeks of training at obedience school, and passing the Canine Good Citizen test. Once that is over, then it is fun and games again!

The School District also wants to extend a 'thank you' to his owner, Chris Mason.