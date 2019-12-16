Moses Lake School District investigating 'racial comments' made during basketball game

WISC

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Moses Lake School District is investigating a series of 'conflicts and inappropriate racial comments' reported during a high school basketball game Saturday.

District Supt. Dr. Joshua Meek addressed the situation on Facebook Sunday. He said the comments were made Saturday when Moses Lake High School took on Yakima's A.C. Davis High School. Dr. Meek did not go on to say exactly what was said or who said it. But he did call them inappropriate.

Dr. Meek asked that anyone with first-hand knowledge or video of the incidents contact him directly on Facebook or by email jmeek@mlsd161.org.

In his statement online, Meek went on to say the district leadership team is taking these claims seriously.

At this time, the Yakima high school has not released a statement regarding the incident.