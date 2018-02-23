Moses Lake School District increases police presence at schools following social media threat

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Moses Lake School District has increased police presence on school campuses Friday morning as a precaution after a Facebook post was made regarding a rumored shooting at the Moses Lake High School, Frontier Middle School, and Endeavor Middle School.

Moses Lake Police Department has been at all of the secondary schools in the district Friday. Police have found no credible reason to believe there is any threat to any of the schools.

If you have questions or concerns, you are asked to contact the Moses Lake School District Communications Coordinator, McKenna Reis, at 509-793-7734.