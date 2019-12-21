News

Moses Lake Police searching for suspect in possible gang-related shooting

Posted: Dec 21, 2019 01:53 PM PST

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Moses Lake Police are searching for the suspect in what they believe was a gang-related shooting on Friday. 

Police say two cars were driving in the 1500 block of West Broadway when a suspect in one car shot multiple rounds at the other. 

Three people between the ages of 14 to 18 were injured, and one of them was taken to an out-of-area hospital, according to the police department. 

Police are still looking for the suspect and say they believe the shooting was gang-related. 

Anyone with information is asked to call MACC dispatch and refer information Detectives Hintz, Ledeboer, or Ramirez. 

