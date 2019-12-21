Moses Lake Police searching for suspect in possible gang-related shooting
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Moses Lake Police are searching for the suspect in what they believe was a gang-related shooting on Friday.
Police say two cars were driving in the 1500 block of West Broadway when a suspect in one car shot multiple rounds at the other.
Three people between the ages of 14 to 18 were injured, and one of them was taken to an out-of-area hospital, according to the police department.
Police are still looking for the suspect and say they believe the shooting was gang-related.
Anyone with information is asked to call MACC dispatch and refer information Detectives Hintz, Ledeboer, or Ramirez.
