Moses Lake Police searching for suspect in possible gang-related shooting

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Moses Lake Police are searching for the suspect in what they believe was a gang-related shooting on Friday.

Police say two cars were driving in the 1500 block of West Broadway when a suspect in one car shot multiple rounds at the other.

Three people between the ages of 14 to 18 were injured, and one of them was taken to an out-of-area hospital, according to the police department.

Police are still looking for the suspect and say they believe the shooting was gang-related.

Anyone with information is asked to call MACC dispatch and refer information Detectives Hintz, Ledeboer, or Ramirez.