Moses Lake Police respond to three heroin overdoses in four hours

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Moses Lake Police Department is asking to people to be careful if they struggle with heroin addiction.

The police department posted on Facebook about bad heroin in the area. Though they acknowledged that no heroin is good, they want people to take what steps they can to avoid even more potential problems.

Officers responded to three heroin overdoses in Moses Lake within a four-hour span on Wednesday. According to the department, in the past, this has been the result of a bad batch making its way around.

MLPD encouraged everyone to be aware and call 911 should they observe anyone having an overdose.

"I'd tell you to throw all your heroin away, but we all know that wouldn't do much good. Just look out for each other and please call if someone is having problems," the post read.

