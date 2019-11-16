Moses Lake Police need help identifying man hit by car

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Moses Lake Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who was hit by car on Nelson Road near Balsam Street Friday night.

Police say the man has no form of identification on him and hasn’t been able to communicate with them.

The police department described him as a light skinned Hispanic or black man in his late teens to early 20s. Police said he’s close to six feet tall and weighs approximately 230 pounds.

The man has medium-length curly hair and was wearing a camouflage hoodie, black jeans and Vans shoes at the time of the crash. He has no tattoos, police said.

If you have any information, police ask that you call dispatch at 509-762-1160 and ask to speak with an officer.