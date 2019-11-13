Moses Lake Police: 2 arrested for parking illegally and passing out from heroin
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - "If you are going to pass out after ingesting heroin, it is best not to do it while parked illegally."
That is the message Moses Lake Police posted to their Facebook after two people were arrested for doing just that.
According to MLPD, officers found a car parked illegally in a handicapped stall at a business on Stratford Road. When the officers approached the vehicle, they found two people passed out in the front seats with heroin and heroin paraphernalia clearly visible.
Taylor Hermsmeier Rogers, 25, and 19-year-old Cassandra Rand were found in the car. They were both wanted on federal warrants for possession of and conspiracy to distribute heroin and methamphetamine.
Officers arrested and booked both of them on warrants, as well as new possession charges. Officers also impounded the vehicle and served a search warrant on it.
