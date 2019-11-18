Moses Lake PD: Routine criminal arrested for trying to prowl impounded vehicle at precinct

Moses Lake Police Department Moses Lake Police arrested a man for prowling a vehicle at the precinct.

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Police said a prolific felon was arrested for trying to prowl a vehicle at the Moses Lake Police Department.

Gary Hutt, 46, reportedly broke into a car inside the sally port at the police precinct. Police said Hutt tried to run away, hop a fence and get on a pre-staged and stolen motorbike parked behind city hall.

Hutt was able to get on the motorbike, but crashed about 50 yards away. As he tried to get back on his bike, officers tased him. He continued to fight with officers and was taken into custody.

Police said the car Hutt was trying to break into had been emptied of the drugs and money they believe he was looking for. The vehicle had been seized last week as part of an investigation into the trafficking of drugs and stolen guns by another suspect, Andy Gilbert.

Officers had previously served a search warrant on the car and recovered over $8,000 and more than a pound of methamphetamine. Gilbert was arrested with an additional $6,000 cash and stolen gun, but was released from custody after posted bond.

MLPD said Hutt has a criminal history dating back to the 90s and is well-known for leading officers on dangerous pursuits in an effort to avoid being arrested. He was most recently booked for charges of second-degree burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of methamphetamine. He also had a Department of Corrections warrant for escape from community custody.