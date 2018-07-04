Moses Lake manufacturing giant REC Silicon lays off 100 employees Video

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Control systems engineering specialist Tony Beregovoy has been coming to work at REC Silicon for the last four years. When he clocked in on Monday, he didn't think it would be his last day.

"It just kind of smacks you on the head and you go with the flow" Beregovoy said. "I still think I'm trying to understand, 'hey, you're out of a job now.'"

REC Silicon CFO James May said an ongoing trade war with China forced the company to lay off Beregovoy, along with about 100 other employees Monday.

May said China makes up about 80 percent of the solar industry market. Without being able to sell REC's polysilicon in China, May said layoffs were the only option.

"Had it not been for the trade war, we would've been at full capacity. We would've been able to react to changes in the market," May said. "That's only about 20 percent of the available market for polysilicon, so it puts us in a position where we don't have access to markets sizable enough to absorb our full production."

Beregovoy said employees always knew layoffs were a possibility in the midst of the trade war, but it's still hard for him to wrap his head around.

May said if REC Silicon is ever able to sell its polysilicon in China, the company would re-hire the employees who were let go.

Beregovoy said he would be open to coming back, but he doesn't have time to sit and wait. His wife is a substitute teacher during the school year, so during the summer, he's the sole provider for his family.

"If I don't have a job when it happens, I would be happy to start off where I ended," Beregovoy said.

WorkSource's partners will host retraining courses and workshops for those affected by the layoffs on Thursday and Friday.