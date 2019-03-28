Moses Lake Dutch Bros donating drink proceeds in honor of Kittitas officer and deputy

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A Dutch Bros in Moses Lake will be donating the proceeds from every drink sold on Friday, March 29, to the funds established for Kittitas County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Thompson and Kittitas Police Officer Benito Chavez.

Deputy Thompson and Officer Chavez were shot on March 19 in the line of duty after a car chase and ensuing gun battle with 29-year-old Juan Manuel Flores Del Torro of Ellensburg.

Thompson was killed and Flores del Torro was taken to Kittitas Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Chavez suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment. He was released Saturday and escorted home by Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue.

“We’re honored to have the opportunity to help the families of Deputy Thompson and Officer Chavez,” said Darren and Kristen Nelson, owners of Dutch Bros Moses Lake. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of these brave heroes.”



Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.