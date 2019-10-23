Moscow PD: Fugitive escapes police chase twice, still on the run

Moscow Police Department

MOSCOW, Idaho - The Moscow Police Department is looking for a man who managed to escape two separate car pursuits with police.

Police said Robert Lee Brown is wanted for felony charges including domestic battery and false imprisonment.

In both chases, Brown led police into Washington where they said Pullman Police and Washington State University Police also got involved.

If you see Brown, police ask that you do not approach him, but instead call 911 or 208-882-COPS.