Moscow PD: Fugitive escapes police chase twice, still on the run
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Moscow Police Department is looking for a man who managed to escape two separate car pursuits with police.
Police said Robert Lee Brown is wanted for felony charges including domestic battery and false imprisonment.
In both chases, Brown led police into Washington where they said Pullman Police and Washington State University Police also got involved.
If you see Brown, police ask that you do not approach him, but instead call 911 or 208-882-COPS.
Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.
Previous Story
Talk of fining students for vaping has Spokane school board members divided
Next Story
Cold mornings at the bus stop turn to sunny, warm days
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Talk of fining students for vaping has Spokane school board members divided
- Cold mornings at the bus stop turn to sunny, warm days
- Mayoral candidates discuss Spokane's new homeless shelter
- Mayoral candidates talk tactics leading up to Spokane's general election
- Spokane School Board considering fining students $103 if caught vaping at school
- Three child luring attempts reported near Ness Elementary in two months, parent says