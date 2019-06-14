Moscow man accused of 'serial flashing' near WSU campus

PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman Police have identified a person of interest in a serial flashing case, according to a report by Pullman Radio. Since February, officers have responded to a half dozen reports of a man exposing himself to college-aged women.

The man allegedly flashed a woman around 5:00 p.m. Thursday at the Aspen Village Apartments on College Hill. Another report of a man flashing a woman came in at 11:30 p.m. Thursday at the Grove Apartments nearby.

Officers were interviewing the Grove Apartments victim when she reportedly spotted the man walking by. Police said they did not have enough probable cause to arrest the man.

The man's name has not been released, but he has been publicly identified as a 26-year-old man.

Officers are forwarding the case to the Whitman County Prosecutor's Office for a charging decision. The man is being investigated for multiple counts of indecent exposure.

