Moscow house falls 10 feet into hole, no one injured

Robert James Hart A house in Moscow fell 10 feet into a hole while construction crews were replacing the foundation.

Robert James Hart A house in Moscow fell 10 feet into a hole while construction crews were replacing the foundation.

MOSCOW, Idaho - A Moscow house fell 10 feet into a hole on Tuesday while construction workers were repairing the foundation.

The house sits near the corner of Howard and First.

City of Moscow Building Official Justin Goodwin said the house was jacked up as crews were repairing the basement and foundation from underneath. Workers could hear the house moving and creaking, and were able to get out from underneath before it fell.

No one was injured.