Moscow business groups to host educational event open to all ages, tickets available now!
MOSCOW, Idaho - Moscow Young Professionals, in collaboration with the Moscow Chamber of Commerce, will host "Be the Leader 2018," an evening of professional development and leadership training.
The event will take place on October 3 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre in Moscow.
Tickets are $5 for general admission. Members of Moscow Young Professionals receive free admission.
"Be the Leader 2018 is geared toward those who are ready to take their community presence to the next level, or even just learn from those who have," said Chloe Rambo, Co-Chair of Moscow Young Professionals.
