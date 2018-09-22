More than a thousand walk for suicide prevention and awareness in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - In what has been the largest Out of the Darkness Walk to date in Spokane, more than a thousand people took Saturday morning to raise awareness and money for suicide prevention and to shine a light on mental health.

"My husband has attempted suicide a couple of times," said participant Amanda Pike, "its good for the community to come together and say, 'ya sometimes life does suck, but that is ok, we are going to help each other get through it'."

Organized by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, a fundraising goal of $28,000 was smashed, with more than $38,000 raised to go towards mental health research and resources.

"I am here to support my friends that I lost to suicide," said Shannon Dias, "I want others to know that, you may not feel like it, but there are people out there that really care for you."

The AFSP notes that suicide and mental health trouble does not discriminate and can impact anyone, with suicide being the tenth leading cause of death in the United States.

For those in need of support that may be struggling with suicidal thoughts there is a 24/7 national suicide prevention lifeline. The number is 1-800-273-8255.