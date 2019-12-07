More than 75,000 food stamp recipients to be affected by new SNAP laws

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Over 75,000 people in Washington are going to have to work or work more to get food stamps, according to the Department of Social and Health Services.

The Trump Administration has tightened work requirements for people who get food stamps.

Soon, all able-bodied adults with no children will have to work at least 20 hours a week or they'll lose their benefits.

The Department of Agriculture, which gives out food stamps, said they are not supposed to be a way of life--just a second chance.

Local foodbank Nortwest Harvest is worried about the thousands of people affected here in Spokane.

"Its intent is to make people work, and that's not going to happen if they don't have enough food," Matt Ryan, a volunteer coordinator at Northwest Harvest said. "They need food, and they need nutrition to be able to go out and look for a job."