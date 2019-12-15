More snow hits the Inland Northwest

CJ Dayrit

SPOKANE, Wash. - After a dry few months, the Inland Northwest has finally received another snow dump.

According to the National Weather Service, snow showers will carry through into North Idaho, the Palouse and Spokane. Their model shows the system blanketing the region until around 1 p.m.

Snow showers will produce light accumulations to the Idaho Panhandle, the #Palouse, and #Spokane area today. This model forecast shows how showers will move from NW to SE. #WAWX #IDWX pic.twitter.com/ayEZ6Td8zk — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) December 15, 2019

With that morning snow comes slick road conditions. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and Washington State Patrol urged caution driving on US-2 and I-90, reminding drivers to slow down, use headlights, give crews space to work and do not pass snow plows on the right side.

WSDOT also reported several slide-offs along I-90. They say that despite the look just looking wet, it is nonetheless slick and drivers must use caution.

Looks like another slide off on I-90 and Flora Rd. While the road may look just wet, expect changing conditions and potential slick areas. Slow down and drive for conditions. pic.twitter.com/CkuhOnsgQg — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) December 15, 2019

On the bright side, local mountain resorts are breathing a sigh of relief, finally getting enough snow accumulation to open for the season!

