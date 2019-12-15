News

More snow hits the Inland Northwest

Posted: Dec 15, 2019 11:06 AM PST

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 11:06 AM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - After a dry few months, the Inland Northwest has finally received another snow dump.

According to the National Weather Service, snow showers will carry through into North Idaho, the Palouse and Spokane. Their model shows the system blanketing the region until around 1 p.m.

 

 

With that morning snow comes slick road conditions. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and Washington State Patrol urged caution driving on US-2 and I-90, reminding drivers to slow down, use headlights, give crews space to work and do not pass snow plows on the right side.

 

 

WSDOT also reported several slide-offs along I-90. They say that despite the look just looking wet, it is nonetheless slick and drivers must use caution.

 

 

On the bright side, local mountain resorts are breathing a sigh of relief, finally getting enough snow accumulation to open for the season!

