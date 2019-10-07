More rain, snow, and freezing temps on the way this fall

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The fall weather was pleasant for the week that the Inland Northwest had it, but things are looking to cool down in a big hurry.

The National Weather Service reports that precipitation is hitting the region on Monday night, mixing into snow in the Cascades and accumulating mountain snow overnight, possibly adding up to five inches. This will turn into widespread rain across eastern Washington on Tuesday, with the potential for a mix of rain and snow in the northeast corner of the state.

Washington Department of Transportation is urging caution amid the wintry conditions.

This follows a lull that came after a record-smashing early snowfall in September, never-before seen in the region.

If it keeps up, there is a possibility ski resorts like Mount Spokane would consider opening up the slopes earlier than ever before. That being said, if you are traversing Snoqualmie Pass, or are heading up to northeast Washington or the Panhandle, be extra smart out on the road.

