Moose and her calves lounging around Audubon Park, relocated by WDFW Police

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife

SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police responded to a call about a cow moose and her two calves lounging around Audubon Park.

According to the WDFW, the animals were sleeping in the middle of the north Spokane park. Hundreds of people showed up and took pictures, which did not seem to bother the moose.

However, they had been living around the park for about four days, eventually prompting officers to relocate the moose.

WDFW Region One employees assisted officers in tranquilizing and moving the cow and her calves.

The decision was made to avoid conflict between the moose and the residents, and you can find more information on these wildlife encounters on the WDFW website.