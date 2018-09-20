News

Montana winds down quiet 2018 fire season after record year

By:

Posted: Sep 20, 2018 11:04 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 20, 2018 11:04 AM PDT

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Storms this week are dumping rain across Montana and bringing the state closer to the end of a fire season that's been much smaller and much less expensive than 2017's record-setting year.

Fires this year have burned 143 square miles acres across Montana, which is about 7 percent of the record 2,134 square miles that burned in 2017.

The cost to the state is also a small fraction of last year's budget-busting $70 million fire season.

Department of Natural Resources and Conservation Director John Tubbs recently told the Environmental Quality Council the state's 2018 fire suppression costs are forecast to be below $8 million.

That's doesn't include fires burning in national forests, parks and other federal lands. Glacier National Park's Howe Ridge Fire alone has cost $12.4 million to date.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the KXLY news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS