Montana soldier who died tackling suicide bomber to receive Medal of Honor

U.S. Army

WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump can recognize individuals for contributions to the arts and humanities, to science and technology and for other gifts to American society, but the Medal of Honor is one of the only awards he gives out regularly. It recognizes military members for acts of bravery against an enemy.

On Wednesday, Trump will present his eighth Medal of Honor, this time to the family of Army Staff Sgt. Travis Atkins. The 31-year-old from Bozeman, Montana, died in 2007 saving fellow soldiers from an Iraqi suicide bomber.

Trump, who received several deferments to avoid military service during the Vietnam War, speaks glowingly of medal recipients at White House ceremonies where he bestows the honors.

At times, he uses words that suggest he could not have matched their bravery.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.