Montana Senate candidate accused of coordinating with NRA

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Democrats are questioning whether U.S. Senate candidate Matt Rosendale illegally coordinated with the National Rifle Association after an audio recording surfaced of the Montana Republican saying the NRA planned to support his campaign.

The Daily Beast posted an audio recording of Rosendale Thursday saying that he expected the NRA to "come in" to the race against Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester in August. Rosendale says Chris Cox of the NRA told him the organization would be involved.

Tester and Montana Democratic Party officials say the recording raises concerns that the NRA coordinated a television ad it released this month with the Rosendale campaign, which would be illegal under federal election law.

Rosendale spokesman Shane Scanlon says the accusation is baseless and that Rosendale only discussed the NRA's endorsement of him, which is legal.