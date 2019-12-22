Montana Highway Patrol Troopers injured after multiple icy-road crashes

Montana Highway Patrol

Montana Highway Patrol has been dealing with several crashes from drivers failing to slow down for emergency vehicles.

The first instance sent Trooper Taylor Gagnon to the hospital on Saturday – she responded to a deer crash, and as the dented car was being loaded by a tow truck, a pickup truck lost control nearby, crashing into the side of Trooper Gagnon's car and smashing into the Subaru. The truck tipped over and sent the other car into a ditch.

Trooper Gagnon suffered only minor injuries, but the Highway Patrol is using the incident as a solemn reminder to slow down for emergency vehicles.

However, another instance occurred just a day later, and under almost identical circumstances.

Trooper Zach Rehbein was responding to a crash when a nearby truck lost control and struck his patrol car. The truck rolled after the crash, and Trooper Rehbein was shortly after cleared and medically released for his next shift.

The Highway Patrol hopes that by sharing these stories, they can help prevent future incidents from happening.