Monroe Street bridge closed as authorities recover body
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Monroe Street bridge is currently closed as authorities work to recover a body from beneath it.
A water rescue was reported near the bridge just before noon Friday.
The bridge is blocked in both directions while Spokane Fire crews work to remove the body.
At this time there is no estimation on when the bridge will re-open to traffic.
Police activity has closed Monroe St. Bridge right now. Please use an alternate route such as Maple/Ash or Division for your north and southbound arterials.— Spokane Police (@SpokanePD) September 7, 2018
Lots of police activity on the Monroe street bridge someone jumped off the bridge and Spokane fire crews are in recovery mode only lane restrictions on Monroe #kxly pic.twitter.com/lDE0pBtyC0— Jerry Swanson (@JerrysKXLY) September 7, 2018
