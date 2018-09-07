News

Monroe Street bridge closed as authorities recover body

Posted: Sep 07, 2018 12:19 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 07, 2018 12:51 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Monroe Street bridge is currently closed as authorities work to recover a body from beneath it.

A water rescue was reported near the bridge just before noon Friday.

The bridge is blocked in both directions while Spokane Fire crews work to remove the body.

At this time there is no estimation on when the bridge will re-open to traffic. 

 

