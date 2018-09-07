Monroe Street bridge closed as authorities recover body

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Monroe Street bridge is currently closed as authorities work to recover a body from beneath it.

A water rescue was reported near the bridge just before noon Friday.

The bridge is blocked in both directions while Spokane Fire crews work to remove the body.

At this time there is no estimation on when the bridge will re-open to traffic.

Police activity has closed Monroe St. Bridge right now. Please use an alternate route such as Maple/Ash or Division for your north and southbound arterials. — Spokane Police (@SpokanePD) September 7, 2018