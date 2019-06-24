Monday brings more clouds and a nice breeze
SPOKANE, Wash. - Monday will bring an increased chance of clouds with a nice breeze, too.
Expect below average temperatures throughout the day.
Tuesday will bring even more clouds and continued cooler-than-average temperatures.
