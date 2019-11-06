Mobile Vet Center coming to Fairchild to connect vets to VA services
FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - The Mobile Vet Center is coming to Fairchild Air Force Base later this month, to help veterans.
According to the Spokane VA Medical Center, the Mobile Vet Center will connect veterans to resources and VA benefits – including disability compensation, burial and medical benefits, counseling, readjustment counseling and other questions.
The Vet Center will be at 701 Hospital Loop, at the main pharmacy on Fairchild AFB, on November 18 from 9 a.m.–3 p.m.
There is no appointment necessary.
