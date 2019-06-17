Mobile Recreation aims to keep local youth active over summer

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday, Spokane Parks and Recreation begins Mobile Recreation: a program inviting local youth to get out and play in a variety of free activities in parks throughout the city.

They aim to offer safe, local, free programs that allow kids to go outside and be active with their peers throughout the summer months. The events feature both active and passive recreation opportunities, all following a weekly theme.

There is no check-in or check-out; participants can come by any time during Mobile Recreation hours.

Mobile Recreation operates June 17 through August 22, Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Park Locations:

Mondays: Grant Park

1015 S. Arthur St.



Tuesdays: Friendship Park

631 E. Greta Ave.



Wednesdays: A.M. Cannon Park

1511 N. Elm St.



Thursdays: Cannon Hill Park

1831 W. 19th Ave.

